Crowd gathers after officer-involved shooting in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota
Published
The family of a 20-year-old Minnesota man told a crowd that he was shot by police Sunday before getting back into his car and driving away.
Published
The family of a 20-year-old Minnesota man told a crowd that he was shot by police Sunday before getting back into his car and driving away.
Daunte Wright, 20, was shot by police before getting back into his car and driving to Brooklyn Center, Minnesota,..
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal apprehension is investigating after a Brooklyn Center police officer fatally shot a driver during..