Minnesota police fatally shot man during traffic stop, family says; crowd holds vigil
Published
Daunte Wright, 20, was shot by police before getting back into his car and driving to Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, Sunday, according to his family,
Published
Daunte Wright, 20, was shot by police before getting back into his car and driving to Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, Sunday, according to his family,
The family of a 20-year-old Minnesota man told a crowd that he was shot by police Sunday before getting back into his car and..
A 20-year-old man has died after being shot by police during a traffic stop in Minnesota, the alleged victim’s family has told a..