Donald Trump calls out Bill Clinton for "sexism"
Published
Donald Trump is taking to Twitter to criticize Hillary Clinton for bringing her husband onto the campaign trail. Trump tweeted about Bill Clinton's history with women.Full Article
Published
Donald Trump is taking to Twitter to criticize Hillary Clinton for bringing her husband onto the campaign trail. Trump tweeted about Bill Clinton's history with women.Full Article
GOP frontrunner Donald Trump is throwing more barbs at his Democratic counterpart and her husband. Major Garrett details what Trump..
Trump Excluded From COVID Vaccine
PSA Led by Former Presidents .
Two ads encouraging Americans to receive the COVID-19..