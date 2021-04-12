Storms kill at least 43 in southern U.S.
Severe weather is responsible for at least 43 deaths in seven states across the southern United States. KTVT reporter Jennifer Lindgren joins CBSN with the latest details.Full Article
Spring feels a bit like winter in parts of the Northeast. It's snowing across New York State and southern New England. The early..
A third day of heavy rains brought on by El Nino made kayaks the most practical mode of transportation on some of California's..