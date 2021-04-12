Donald Trump to ramp up campaign spending
Published
Donald Trump plans to increase his spending to $2 million a week in early voting states. CBS News chief White House correspondent Major Garrett joins CBSN with analysis.Full Article
Published
Donald Trump plans to increase his spending to $2 million a week in early voting states. CBS News chief White House correspondent Major Garrett joins CBSN with analysis.Full Article
For four decades, the basic deal between big American corporations and politicians has been simple. Corporations provide campaign..