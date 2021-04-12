Watch Live: Derek Chauvin Trial Testimony Enters 3rd Week
Published
The prosecution is nearing the end of its case, and Chauvin's defense is expected to begin presenting its case this week.Full Article
Published
The prosecution is nearing the end of its case, and Chauvin's defense is expected to begin presenting its case this week.Full Article
This week’s testimony follows insight from policing and medical experts. Here’s the latest on the Derek Chauvin trial.
Kid Cudi had the internet abuzz with his fashion-forward performance as the musical guest on “Saturday Night Live” — with two..