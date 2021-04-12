Biden Nominee Wormuth Would Be First Woman to Lead Army
President Joe Biden plans to nominate Christine Wormuth, a former senior Pentagon official, to be the first woman to lead the Army, the White House said Monday.Full Article
Christine Wormuth previously served in the National Security Council and then as the Under Secretary of Defense for Policy in the..