1 dead and officer wounded in Knoxville school shooting
Published
A shooting at a high school in Knoxville, Tennessee, left one dead and an officer wounded. One other person has been detained.Full Article
Published
A shooting at a high school in Knoxville, Tennessee, left one dead and an officer wounded. One other person has been detained.Full Article
Authorities say police faced gunfire as they responded to reports of a possible gunman at a Tennessee high school, leaving one..
The Knoxville Police Department posted on Facebook that officers responded to reports of a male subject who was possibly armed at..