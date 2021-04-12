"CBS Evening News" headlines for Monday, April 12, 2021
Published
Here's a look at the top stories making headlines on the "CBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell."Full Article
Published
Here's a look at the top stories making headlines on the "CBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell."Full Article
CBS 2 Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist has your 10 p.m. RealTime Weather forecast for Monday, April 12, 2021.
CBS 2 Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist has your 11 p.m. RealTime Weather update for Monday, April 5, 2021.