Cardiologist says George Floyd's death was "absolutely preventable"

Day 11 of the Derek Chauvin murder trial got underway in Minneapolis on Monday. The prosecutors are trying to prove Floyd died from a lack of oxygen, a result of Derek Chauvin's knee being on his neck for more than nine minutes. One cardiologist who testified said Floyd's death was "absolutely preventable." Jenny Roberts, the Co-Director of the Criminal Justice Clinic and Professor of Law at American University, joins CBSN for a closer look at the trial.