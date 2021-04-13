New York State Pauses Johnson & Johnson COVID Vaccine Following New Federal Guidance
The FDA and CDC say they are investigating six cases of women reporting blood clots in the days after receiving the vaccine.Full Article
New York State paused all Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine appointments Tuesday morning, following new federal guidance.
Oneida County's first walk-in vaccine clinic took place today at MVCC in Utica. It came amidst a surge in vaccine supply, which has..