NATO implores Russia to deescalate "immediately" amid buildup of troops at Ukraine border

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg met Tuesday with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in Brussels amid increasing concerns over Russia's buildup of forces along the Ukrainian border, including in occupied Crimea. At a joint press conference, Stoltenberg called the amassing of 80,000 troops "unjustified" and asked that Russia "deescalate immediately." CBS News foreign correspondent Holly Williams joins CBSN with the latest.