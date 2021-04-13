US Capitol officer William Evans lies in honor
Published
Officer William "Billy" Evans was killed during an attack at the US Capitol on April 2. He laid in honor in the US Capitol rotunda.
Published
Officer William "Billy" Evans was killed during an attack at the US Capitol on April 2. He laid in honor in the US Capitol rotunda.
“He’s still with you. He’s still in your heart," said President Joe Biden.
Residents of North Adams paid tribute to William Evans, who was killed when a driver rammed a barricade at the U.S. Capitol.