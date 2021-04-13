Dustin Poirier Slams Conor McGregor Over Charity Promise
Published
Dustin Poirier has called out fellow MMA fighter Conor McGregor for not following through on his promise to donate $500K to Poirier’s charity, The Good Fight...Full Article
Published
Dustin Poirier has called out fellow MMA fighter Conor McGregor for not following through on his promise to donate $500K to Poirier’s charity, The Good Fight...Full Article
Dustin Poirier, who knocked out Conor McGregor in January, is not happy that McGregor has failed to deliver to date on his promise..
What is going on?
Dustin Poirier is claiming Conor McGregor never came through on the $500,000 donation he promised to his foundation. Prior to their..