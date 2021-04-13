Officer in Fatal Minnesota Shooting Resigns
Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, Police Officer Kim Potter, who fatally shot Black motorist Daunte Wright during traffic stop, has resigned.Full Article
The pressure built Tuesday to fire the suburban Minneapolis police officer who killed a 20-year-old Black man during an altercation..
CNN’s Adrienne Broaddus reports.