Watch: Bernie Sanders meets with Rev. Al Sharpton in Harlem
Rev. Al Sharpton said he had a good meeting with Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders at Sylvia's restaurant in Harlem but is not yet ready to endorse. The meeting, one day after Sanders' victory in New Hampshire, comes as the political focus shifts to South Carolina's primary and the larger black Democratic voting block in the state. Watch Sharpton describe his meeting with Sanders and the issues he says matters in the primaries ahead.Full Article