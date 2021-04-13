Derek Chauvin Trial: Defense’s Use-Of-Force Expert Says Chauvin Didn’t Use Deadly Force
The defense began presenting its case Tuesday in the trial of former police officer Derek Chauvin.Full Article
Six people testified in the Derek Chauvin trial on Tuesday, including use-of-force expert Barry Brodd, who said Chauvin was..
A defense expert witness in Derek Chauvin’s trial for the murder trial of George Floyd testifies that the former police..