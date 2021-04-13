From Warhol to Lincoln, a look at history’s complex personalities

Marilyn Monroe was the sex symbol of the 1950’s, but out of the public eye, the former Norma Jeane Mortenson was a complicated and troubled woman. Monroe, Abraham Lincoln and Charles Darwin are among a dozen figures whose psyches are examined in the new book, "Andy Warhol was a Hoarder: Inside the Minds of History's Great Personalities." Author Claudia Kalb joins “CBS This Morning: Saturday” to discuss her new book.