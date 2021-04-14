Donald Trump on stock market turbulence
Published
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump tells "Face the Nation" he believes recent turbulence in financial markets could spell trouble for the U.S. economy.Full Article
Published
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump tells "Face the Nation" he believes recent turbulence in financial markets could spell trouble for the U.S. economy.Full Article
By Michael Lelyveld
Western trade and investment interests in China are facing new threats as sanctions trigger..