‘Ma Rainey,’ ‘Mulan,’ ‘Promising Young Woman’ Win Costume Designers Guild Awards

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” “Mulan” and “Promising Young Woman” have been named the best-dressed films of 2020 at the Costume Designers Guild Awards, which were presented in a virtual ceremony on Tuesday evening.



Ann Roth won for “Ma Rainey” in the Excellence in Period Film category, the CDGA category that most closely corresponds to the Oscar for Best Costume Design. Bina Daigeler won for “Mulan” and Nancy Steiner for “Promising Young Woman” in the Excellence in Sci-Fi/Fantasy Film and Excellence in Contemporary Film categories, respectively.



Over the last 20 years, one of the CDGA winners has gone on to win the Oscar for Best Costume Design 10 times, though the two shows have agreed just once in the last four years. The Oscar winner comes most often from the CDGA’s period category, which has produced seven winners, followed by the sci-fi/fantasy category, with three.



“Ma Rainey” and “Mulan” are both nominated for costume-design Oscars, along with “Emma,” “Mank” and “Pinocchio,” all of which were also CDGA nominees.



In the television categories, “Westworld” won the award for sci-fi/fantasy TV, “The Queen’s Gambit” won for period TV and “Schitt’s Creek” won for contemporary TV. “Hamilton” won the award for variety television.



The short-form award went to Damien Chazelle’s iPhone short “The Stunt Double.”



Actress Lana Condor hosted the brisk 45-minute ceremony, which streamed live on Twitter and on the Costume Designers Guild website. Presenters included Rose Byrne, Andra Day, Carey Mulligan and Emerald Fennell, Amanda Seyfried, Regina King and Leslie Odom Jr.



Shonda Rhimes and Betsy Beers were given the Distinguished Collaborator Award.



The winners:



*Excellence in Sci-Fi / Fantasy Film*: “Mulan” – Bina Daigeler

*Excellence in Contemporary Film*: “Promising Young Woman” – Nancy Steiner

*Excellence in Period Film*: “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” – Ann Roth



*Excellence in Sci-Fi / Fantasy Television*: “Westworld”: “Parce Domine” – Shay Cunliffe

*Excellence in Contemporary Television*: “Schitt’s Creek”: “Happy Ending” – Debra Hanson

*Excellence in Period Television*: “The Queen’s Gambit”: “End Game” – Gabriele Binder

*Excellence in Variety, Reality-Competition, Live Television*: “Hamilton” – Paul Tazewell



*Excellence in Short Form Design*: Apple: Shot on iPhone by Damien Chazelle – Vertical Cinema “The Stunt Double” short film – April Napier



