Serena Williams Sets Docuseries at Amazon Under New First-Look TV Deal

Serena Williams has lined up a biographical docuseries at Amazon Studios under a newly signed first-look TV deal, the streamer announced Tuesday.



The untitled series will follow the 23-time Grand Slam tennis champion in both her professional and personal life. It is the first project under the deal with Amazon, which includes both scripted and unscripted TV projects.



Plum Pictures, Goalhanger Films and Amazon Studios will produce the series, with Williams, Patrick Mouratoglou, Stuart Cabb and Tony Pastor as executive producers.



*Also Read:* 'Honey Boy' Director Alma Har'el Signs First-Look TV Deal at Amazon Studios



“I’m very excited to be partnering with Amazon Studios – they are developing some of the most inspiring and important content for a global audience. I have a lot of stories I’m eager to tell, including a continuation of my own, and I look forward to sharing those with the world,” Serena Williams said.



“Serena has transformed her sport and become one of the most inspiring athletes, entrepreneurs and women of her generation, admired not only for her unmatched prowess on the court but for her dedication to advocacy as well,” said Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios. “We’re incredibly excited to share her journey in this new series, and to work with her to create new original content for our Prime Video customers worldwide.”



