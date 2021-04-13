No, Sylvester Stallone Is Not a Member of Mar-a-Lago

Last week, social media raised eyebrows — and threw a lot of shade — when actor Sylvester Stallone reportedly joined Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago. On Tuesday, his publicist confirmed that despite reports, Stallone is not a member of Trump’s swanky Florida resort.



In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, Stallone’s rep Michelle Bega clarified that “contrary to media reports and rumors, Sylvester Stallone is officially not a member of the Mar-a-Lago Club. He did not join the organization, he did not pay initiation dues.”



Bega reports that the reason Stallone was at Mar-a-Lago was for a fundraising luncheon, where it was mistakenly assumed he was a member when word got out about his appearance. Shortly after the event, news outlets picked up on Stallone’s attendance, causing everyone from Fox News to The Hill to Twitter to assume that the actor was making a very pointed allegiance.



*Also Read:* Trump's Mar-a-Lago Resort Partially Closed Due to COVID Outbreak



“Sylvester Stallone joined Mar A Lago but more importantly will he pose for pictures with other members pretending he is socking them in the jaw because boxing?” joked writer “Daily Show” writer Chris Regan.







Sylvester Stallone joined Mar A Lago but more importantly will he pose for pictures with other members pretending he is socking them in the jaw because boxing?



— Chris Regan (@ChrisRRegan) April 12, 2021







“Today’s Hollywood scoring: Will Smith is a hero and Sylvester Stallone is a zero. Smith and Apple Studios pull out of film project in Georgia. Stallone supports criminal ex-president by joining Mar-a-Lago. Thank you Will. Shameful Sly. Let’s spread the word,” tweeted MSNBC legal analyst Glenn Kirschner.







Today’s Hollywood scoring: Will Smith is a hero and Sylvester Stallone is a zero. Smith and Apple Studios pull out of film project in Georgia. Stallone supports criminal ex-president by joining Mar-a-Lago. Thank you Will. Shameful Sly. Let’s spread the word.



— Glenn Kirschner (@glennkirschner2) April 12, 2021







In all fairness, it’s not out of line to assume that Stallone had joined up with Trump’s club. Aside from the fact he recently purchased a $35.37 million Palm Beach estate, he was among the guests who joined music producer Quincy Jones, Eric Trump, and White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer at a Mar-a-Lago New Year’s Eve party at the beginning of Trump’s presidency in 2016.



The club that Stallone does belong to? The Breakers Club in Palm Beach. Yep, it turns out that Stallone is a member of a Palm Beach club…just not a Trump one. (Whew.)



*Related stories from TheWrap:*



Sylvester Stallone Joins 'The Suicide Squad,' Director James Gunn Confirms



Sylvester Stallone to Voice Rambo in 'Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate'



Joy Behar Bashes Trump's COVID Antics: 'This Guy Thinks He's Sylvester Stallone in Rocky' (Video)