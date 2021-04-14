What we know about Kim Potter, the former Brooklyn Center police officer who shot Daunte Wright
Kim Potter was a 26-year veteran of the Brooklyn Center Police Department before she resigned Tuesday. Charges could be brought Wednesday.
Wale Elegbede says full transparency and accountability are needed to help end systemic racism.
BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. (AP) — Prosecutors expect to decide Wednesday whether to charge the white former police officer who..