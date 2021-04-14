Kristin Smart killed during 1996 rape attempt, prosecutor says
Published
Prosecutors allege California college student Kristin Smart was killed during an attempted rape by fellow student Paul Flores in 1996.Full Article
Published
Prosecutors allege California college student Kristin Smart was killed during an attempted rape by fellow student Paul Flores in 1996.Full Article
Pause on Johnson & Johnson vaccine to continue as advisory panel delays vote; Kristin Smart killed during 1996 rape attempt,..
Missing California college student Kristin Smart was killed in 1996 during an attempted rape by a fellow student and the..