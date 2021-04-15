Bichette Hits 2nd Homer In 9th, Yankees Fall To Blue Jays
Aaron Judge hit two home runs for the Yankees, who went 2-4 on a road trip. New York also lost two of three at Tampa Bay.Full Article
Bo Bichette's blast gave the Blue Jays a 5-4 winÂ after Corey Kluber couldn't make it past the fourth inning for the third..
The Toronto Blue Jays defeated the New York Yankees, 5-4. Bo Bichette hit two home runs, including a walk off, in the win. Yankees..