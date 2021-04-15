Body of missing LSU student Kori Gauthier found in Mississippi River, authorities say
Published
A body recovered from the Mississippi River in St. John the Baptist Parish has been identified as missing LSU student Kori Gauthier, police say.
Published
A body recovered from the Mississippi River in St. John the Baptist Parish has been identified as missing LSU student Kori Gauthier, police say.
We now know that a body discovered on the Mississippi river has been identified as Kori Gauthier the missing LSU freshman from..
Human remains have been found in the Mississippi River in Reserve, La., 50 miles southeast of where the search for missing freshman..