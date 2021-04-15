Kim Potter, ex-Brooklyn Center police officer charged in Daunte Wright death, to appear in court
Published
Kim Potter was charged with second-degree manslaughter in the death of Daunte Wright. She will make her first court appearance Thursday.
Published
Kim Potter was charged with second-degree manslaughter in the death of Daunte Wright. She will make her first court appearance Thursday.
Skyler Henry reports Kim Potter has been charged with second degree manslaughter.
The latest in the Daunte Wright unrest. WCCO This Morning - April 15, 2021