GOP Texas congressional candidate on vision for party's future
In just over two weeks, Texas will hold a special congressional election in a race to succeed Rep. Ron Wright, the only sitting U.S. lawmaker to have died from COVID-19. The election has drawn a crowded pool of contenders, with more than 23 candidates vying for the seat. One of those candidates, Michael Wood, joined CBSN to discuss his platform, President Biden's infrastructure proposal and the withdrawal of troops in Afghanistan.Full Article