Megyn Kelly talks Donald Trump

Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly is the target of continuous attacks by Donald Trump this election season. She says it all started in August, after their exchange at the first Republican debate. Since then, the GOP front-runner has called Kelly, “crazy,” “sick” and “overrated,” among other things. In this preview of Charlie Rose's interview with Kelly you will see only on CBS's "Sunday Morning," she discusses her feud with Donald Trump and the 2016 campaign.