Book explores America's obsession with junk

The junk removal industry is worth nearly $1.5 billion. The Container Store brought in nearly $800 million in sales in 2014 and there are more than two dozen reality TV shows starring junk. Alison Stewart takes on this cluttered field in her new book, "Junk: Digging Through America's Love Affair with Stuff." Stewart joins "CBS This Morning" to explain what she found in her three-year investigation of America's collective infatuation.