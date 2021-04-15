Derek Chauvin Trial: Chauvin Says He Won’t Testify, Both Sides Rest Their Case
Published
Closing arguments are set for Monday in the Derek Chauvin trial after a dramatic final day of testimony.Full Article
Published
Closing arguments are set for Monday in the Derek Chauvin trial after a dramatic final day of testimony.Full Article
Both sides have rested their cases in the trial of Derek Chauvin. The former Minneapolis police officer accused of killing George..
Former police officer Derek Chauvin has refused to testify in court over the killing of George Floyd as the defence rested its case..