Daunte Wright Shooting: Kim Potter Makes 1st Court Appearance On Manslaughter Charge
Published
Former Brooklyn Center Police officer Kim Potter made her first court appearance Thursday, remotely, in Hennepin County court.Full Article
Published
Former Brooklyn Center Police officer Kim Potter made her first court appearance Thursday, remotely, in Hennepin County court.Full Article
Kim Potter made her first court appearance related to manslaughter charges in the death of Daunte Wright, Kate Raddatz reports..
Kim Potter is already out of jail on bond after being arrested and charged with second degree manslaughter Wednesday, Marielle Mohs..