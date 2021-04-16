Mike Pence undergoes surgery to have pacemaker implanted
"The routine surgery was successful, and he is expected to fully recover and return to normal activity in the coming days," Pence's office said.Full Article
Mike Pence, 61, had previously been diagnosed with a heart condition
Former Vice President Mike Pence received a heart pacemaker device during routine surgery on Wednesday and is expected to fully..