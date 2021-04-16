Former police officer Derek Chauvin speaks for the first time in court
Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin spoke for the first time in court Thursday, telling the judge he will invoke the fifth amendment and not testify during his murder trial. Shortly after, the defense rested its case. Closing arguments are scheduled to begin on Monday. Criminal defense attorney Arthur Aidala discusses the case presented by both sides and why the judge threatened to declare a mistrial.Full Article