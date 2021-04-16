Gwyneth Paltrow on new cookbook, family and goop growth

Eight years ago, Oscar- and Emmy-winning actress Gwyneth Paltrow branched out and founded the lifestyle brand, goop. The company recently added a skincare line, and now The New York Times bestselling author is launching her own publishing imprint, goop press. She’s also releasing her third cookbook, "It's All Easy: Delicious Weekday Recipes for the Super-Busy Home Cook.” Paltrow joins “CBS This Morning” to discuss her new venture and book.