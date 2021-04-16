At least 8 dead, more injured in shooting at Indianapolis FedEx facility, authorities say
Published
At least eight people were shot and killed at a FedEx facility near Indianapolis International Airport late Thursday, authorities said.
Published
At least eight people were shot and killed at a FedEx facility near Indianapolis International Airport late Thursday, authorities said.
Eight people were shot and killed in a late-night shooting at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis, and the shooter killed himself,..
India reports a record 2,17,353 daily coronavirus cases taking the total caseload to over 1.42 crore. While taking a dig at the..