Danish island works to erase carbon footprint
Published
One tiny island in Denmark has been able to get their greenhouse gas emissions down to virtually zero. And they've done it using old reliable renewables. Mark Phillips has more.Full Article
Published
One tiny island in Denmark has been able to get their greenhouse gas emissions down to virtually zero. And they've done it using old reliable renewables. Mark Phillips has more.Full Article
The first criminal charges were filed in the water debacle in Flint, Michigan, after contaminated drinking water left more than 150..