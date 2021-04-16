Greater Minneapolis community prepares for end of Derek Chauvin trial as Kim Potter case gets underway
Each side will make its closing arguments Monday in Derek Chauvin's trial after the former police officer accused of killing George Floyd declined to testify in court Thursday. This comes as former police officer Kim Potter made her first court appearance Thursday following the fatal shooting of 20-year-old Daunte Wright. CBS News' Laura Podesta joined "CBSN AM" with the latest.Full Article