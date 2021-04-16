Officer in Breonna Taylor Raid Writing a Book
An officer involved in the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor is writing a book about the case. "The Fight For Truth: The Inside Story Behind the Breonna Taylor Tragedy,"...Full Article
Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly is writing a book about the botched raid, during which he shot into Taylor's apartment after being wounded...
