A Starstruck Beyonce Meets Selena in New ‘Selena: The Series’ Trailer (Video)

A new trailer for the upcoming season of “Selena: The Series” teased how the nine episodes of season 2 will tackle the ups and downs of a young Selena Quintanilla’s rise to stardom. (Spoiler alert: it’s clear that things are going to get very personal.)



But the one moment of the trailer that got social media talking wasn’t the family drama or the flashes of Selena (Christian Serratos) in her now-iconic concert costumes. It was a clip that showed the young singer meeting a young Beyoncé Knowles.



Yes, Season 2 will include a recreation of the small but significant moment Selena met the then-unknown Beyoncé and her mother, Tina Knowles, at the Galleria Mall in Houston. Back then, it was Beyoncé who was in awe of the Latin-American singer, who in the trailer looks at her mom when she asks, “Who’s that?” and tells her in a starry-eyed voice, “That’s Selena.”



And for anyone unfamiliar with Selena’s life who may be skeptical of her coincidental run-in with a future mega superstar — yes, that meeting did actually happen.



A Twitter user uploaded a clip of Beyoncé talking about their meeting from some years ago, where the star talks about their interaction. “I didn’t say much to Selena. I wasn’t a celebrity, I just saw her and said hello and kept moving,” she said. “Definitely growing up in Texas, I heard her on the radio, and I think listening to her album, even though I didn’t know exactly what she was singing, it helped me in the studio.”







It’s already hard not to think about how successful Selena’s career might have been if she hadn’t been killed so young, but watching this moment take place in real time, it’s also hard not to think about what kind of epic collaborations we might have gotten from these two singers. A Queen Bey and Selena team-up on an album?



Selena mentoring a young Beyoncé as she started to navigate her own career? Literally, the possibilities seem endless, and it only makes us more upset that Selena never got a true chance to shine in the music industry.



The second season of “Selena: The Series” premieres May 4 on Netflix. Watch the trailer below.



