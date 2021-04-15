‘Game of Thrones’ Star Pilou Asbæk Joins ‘Aquaman’ Sequel

Pilou Asbæk, the Danish actor best known for his stint as Euron Greyjoy in “Game of Thrones,” is in talks to join the cast of the DC Entertainment and Warner Bros. “Aquaman” sequel alongside Jason Momoa, an individual with knowledge of the project told TheWrap.



It’s unclear what role Asbæk will play in the “Aquaman” film, and the plot is being kept under wraps.



James Wan is returning to direct the new film, and he will also produce with Peter Safran. David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick, a writer on the original “Aquaman” and “The Walking Dead,” is writing the script.



*Also Read:* 'Aquaman 2': Stupid Petition to Get Amber Heard Fired Definitely Failed, Actress Says



The original film from 2018 grossed $1.14 billion worldwide, and the sequel is set to hit theaters on December 16, 2022.



Both Momoa and Asbæk are “Game of Thrones” alums, though they appeared on the show at greatly different times. American audiences will recognize Asbæk in films such as “Outside the Wire,” “Ghost in the Shell,” “Ben-Hur,” “The Great Wall,” “Overlord” and the miniseries “The Investigation,” but he also has an extensive career as an actor on Danish TV and film, including in the political drama “Borgen” and the films “A Hijacking” and “A War.” Next up he’ll star alongside Sylvester Stallone in “Samaritan.”



Asbæk is represented by UTA, Art Management and Untitled Entertainment.



Deadline first reported the news.



