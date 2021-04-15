Pat Robertson on Daunte Wright Killing: Police Have ‘Got to Stop This’

“700 Club” host Pat Robertson said Thursday that police officers have “got to stop this stuff” while reacting to the killings of Daunte Wright and George Floyd, as well as the pepper-spraying of Army Lieutenant Caron Nazario.



The conservative televangelist insisted he’s still “pro-police,” but expressed serious disgust during his broadcast, reserving special contempt for Kim Potter, the officer who shot Wright last weekend and, according to the police department, confused her gun for her taser. Potter, a 26-year veteran of the Brooklyn Center police, resigned this week and is facing charges of manslaughter.



Robertson called the idea that Potter confused her taser for her gun “crazy.” As he spoke, he held up models of a pistol and a taser, making clear to his audience there is “no comparison” between the black gun and the yellow, less lethal device.



He also said Derek Chauvin, the Minneapolis officer who killed George Floyd and is currently on trial, belongs “under the jail.”



“You know, the police in Virginia picked up a lieutenant in the Army and began to give him trouble — and our state police are highly trained, but why they don’t stop this?” he said, referring to the December pepper-spraying of Nazario. “And this thing that’s going on in Minnesota with Derek Chauvin. I mean, they ought to put him under the jail. He has caused so much trouble by kneeling on the death of George Floyd — I mean his neck — it’s just terrible what’s happening.”



Ultimately, Robertson concluded, the police “do a good job, but if they don’t stop this onslaught, they cannot do this.”



In the past, Robertson suggested that the deadliest mass shooting in American history occurred because of the public’s “disrespect” for former President Donald Trump. But he’s come around in recent months and has even criticized Trump — the former minister publicly scolded the then-president last June, saying his response to the unrest after Floyd’s death at the hands of Minnesota police “isn’t cool.”



