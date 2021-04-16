Nick Gordon opens up about Bobbi Kristina Brown
Bobbi Kristina Brown's boyfriend at the time of her death, Nick Gordon, spoke about her downward spiral and drug use on Dr. Phil. CBSN's Vladimir Duthiers has more.Full Article
Bobby Brown affirme que Nick Gordon est responsable de la mort de Whitney Houston et de leur fille Bobbi Kristina Brown.
Bobby Brown believes Nick Gordon killed Whitney Houston, Bobbi Kristina