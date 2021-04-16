Squeeze in quick exercise bursts in your busy day

Less than 20 percent of American adults meet the federal guidelines for aerobic and muscle-building exercise. Those guidelines call for 150 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobics with muscle-strengthening exercises at least two days per week. But little bursts of activity may offer the same health benefits as an intense gym session. Dr. Jordan Metzl, who practices sports medicine at New York's Hospital for Special Surgery, joins "CBS This Morning" to share examples of quick exercise routines.