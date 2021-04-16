YouTube Beauty Mogul Jeffree Star Released From Hospital After ‘Severe’ Car Accident

YouTube Beauty Mogul Jeffree Star Released From Hospital After ‘Severe’ Car Accident

Jeffree Star, the YouTuber and beauty mogul, was treated and released from a hospital in Wyoming after being injured in a car accident, a representative for the Wyoming Medical Center told TheWrap on Friday.

Earlier on Friday, a tweet from Star’s account said Star was hospitalized after being in a “severe” car accident, where his car flipped over three times after hitting black ice. The tweet included a photo of Star in a hospital bed next to his friend Daniel Lucas, who was also in the car and was seen seated next to Star in the photo.

A local Wyoming radio station reported that Star was driving his new Rolls Royce when he hit a patch of black ice, leading the car to roll over several times.

*Also Read:* Beauty Guru James Charles Apologizes for 'Reckless' Interactions With Minors: 'I F-ed Up'

On Thursday, Star tweeted that he would be posting a new video with Lucas on his YouTube channel, which has over 16.5 million subscribers.



A few hours ago Jeffree and Daniel were in a severe car accident and the car flipped 3 times after hitting black ice We will update you all when the doctor gives us more info. So thankful they are both alive. pic.twitter.com/ZIyikskJlq

— Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) April 16, 2021



