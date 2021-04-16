YouTube Beauty Mogul Jeffree Star Released From Hospital After ‘Severe’ Car Accident

Jeffree Star, the YouTuber and beauty mogul, was treated and released from a hospital in Wyoming after being injured in a car accident, a representative for the Wyoming Medical Center told TheWrap on Friday.



Earlier on Friday, a tweet from Star’s account said Star was hospitalized after being in a “severe” car accident, where his car flipped over three times after hitting black ice. The tweet included a photo of Star in a hospital bed next to his friend Daniel Lucas, who was also in the car and was seen seated next to Star in the photo.



A local Wyoming radio station reported that Star was driving his new Rolls Royce when he hit a patch of black ice, leading the car to roll over several times.



On Thursday, Star tweeted that he would be posting a new video with Lucas on his YouTube channel, which has over 16.5 million subscribers.







A few hours ago Jeffree and Daniel were in a severe car accident and the car flipped 3 times after hitting black ice We will update you all when the doctor gives us more info. So thankful they are both alive. pic.twitter.com/ZIyikskJlq



— Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) April 16, 2021







