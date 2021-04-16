Final preparations underway for Prince Philip's funeral
Prince Philip planned the details of his funeral, including designing the Land Rover that will carry his coffin. Roxana Saberi has more.Full Article
Live coverage of the ceremonial royal funeral begins Saturday at 9:30 a.m. on CBS2.
Funeral preparations for Prince Philip are underway for Saturday at Widsor Castle.