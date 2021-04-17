Roger Stone sued over nearly $2 million in alleged unpaid taxes
Published
The onetime Trump adviser owes the federal government roughly $2 million, according to the lawsuit.Full Article
Published
The onetime Trump adviser owes the federal government roughly $2 million, according to the lawsuit.Full Article
The complaint was filed Friday. The government accuses the couple of using their company Drake Ventures to avoid paying personal..
Stone was indicted by Robert Mueller, the former special counsel tasked with investigating Russian interference in the 2016..