Funeral held for Prince Philip at St. George's Chapel
Published
A somber and focused funeral service was held Saturday for Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. Watch a portion of the service.Full Article
Published
A somber and focused funeral service was held Saturday for Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. Watch a portion of the service.Full Article
As the world paused to remember Prince Philip, two New Zealanders played a part in his final farewell - at his request.Just four..
The funeral of the Duke of Edinburgh has taken place at St George's Chapel in Windsor.