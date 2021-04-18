Salesforce CEO on using business for social activism

Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff slammed Indiana's governor last year over a law designed to protect religious freedom. Critics claimed it discriminated against the LGBT community. The cloud computing giant canceled events, threatened to pull investments and offered to pay for workers to move out of the state. The law was amended one week later. Benioff then fought a similar bill in Georgia and is now fighting North Carolina's so-called bathroom law. Benioff joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss the new era of corporate social activism, their deal with Amazon and the future of his business.