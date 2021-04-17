After child dies, US regulator warns about Peloton treadmill
Published
Safety regulators warned people with kids and pets Saturday to immediately stop using a treadmill made by Peloton after one child died and others were injured.Full Article
Published
Safety regulators warned people with kids and pets Saturday to immediately stop using a treadmill made by Peloton after one child died and others were injured.Full Article
U.S. safety regulators warned people with kids and pets Saturday to immediately stop using a treadmill made by Peloton after one..
Safety regulators warned people with kids and pets Saturday to immediately stop using a treadmill made by Peloton after one child..